Death Notices Sunday 28th January, 2018

Maria Costello

Loughanure, Clane, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ardnadoman East, Loughrea. Reposing at the Browne Family Residence, Loughanure, Clane tomorrow Monday from 2, with rosary at 8. House private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday at 11 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Clane for mass for Maria Costello at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Mainham cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations. if desired, to St. James’s Hospital and St. Frances Hospice. Donations box in the church.

Eileen Duggan

Mervue and formerly of Ballybane, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Brooklodge church, Ballyglunin. Mass for Eileen Duggan on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Sheila Hurney nee Walsh

Gortachalla, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Rd, Moycullen tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Sheila Hurney on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Margaret Cunningham nee Connolly

Bermingham, Tuam and formerly of Milltown. Reposing at Grogan’s funeral home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Margaret Cunningham on Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Cortoon Cemetery.

Peter Hynes

Aille, Grallagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Aille. Mass for Peter Hynes on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Home Loughrea.

William also known as Willie Mannion

Glenamaddy. Reposing at Glenamaddy Community Center on Tuesday from 5 until 8. Removal from his residence on Wednesday to arrive for mass for Willie Mannion at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Christy Reynolds

Carrownagannive, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 4 until 8. Mass for Christy Reynolds tomorrow Monday at 1 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to Aughiart Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Fr. Bernard Cuffe

Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea and formerly of Ballydavock, Belcarra, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Carmelite Church today from 12 until 5.30. Mass for Fr. Bernard Cuffe tomorrow Monday at 11, in the Abbey Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Breda Ryan nee Fitzsimons

Forster House, Forster St, and formerly of Navan. Reposing at her home, today from 1. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Breda Ryan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Immediate family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, care of Breast Symptomatic Unit, U.H.G.

Anne Loftus nee Brennan

Bowling Green and formerly of Killaloonty, Tuam and Clonmoney West, Bunratty, Co. Clare. Reposing at Carrigoran House, Newmarket On Fergus, this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Our Lady of the Wells Church, Bunratty. Mass for Anne Loftus tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumline Cemetery.

Tom Hynes

Castleboy, Kilchreest. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home this evening from 5 until 6. Arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly tomorrow Monday for mass for Tom Hynes at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sister Columba Rattigan

Sisters of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Carrick, Ballymore, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Mass for Sister Columba Rattigan today at 3 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.