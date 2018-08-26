15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Sunday 26th August, 2018

August 26, 2018

Time posted: 9:11 am

Peg Costello nee Bane

40 Gort na Rí, Athenry and formerly of Church Street, Athenry and Glenamaddy.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, tomorrow Monday from 6.  Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry.  Mass for Peg Costello on Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael Hughes

Ballinapark, Ballyglunin, Tuam.  Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam, tomorrow Monday from 6.  Removal at 7.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin.  Mass for Michael Hughes on Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery.

Paul Joyce

Shanavaugh, Glann, Oughterard.  Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, tomorrow Monday from 5.30 until 7.  Mass for Paul Joyce on Tuesday at 11.30 in Glann Church.  Funeral afterwards to Glann Cemetery.

Patrick Mullins

Rockhill Avenue, Salthill and formerly Kilbride, Clara, Co. Offaly.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Christ the King Church, Salthill.  Mass for Patrick Mullins tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Billy Gibbons

Craughwell.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell, today from 4.  Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell.  Mass for Billy Gibbons tomorrow Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.  No flowers, by request.

