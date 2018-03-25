Death Notices Sunday 25th March, 2018

Claire Kilkelly nee Guilfoyle

Caherdaly, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Claire Kilkelly on Tuesday at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Funeral afterwards to Labane cemetery.

Dennis also known as Dinny Lynch

Loughatorick, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Dinny Lynch on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund, Loughrea.

Joe Lunn

52 Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam, tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Joe Lunn on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Ann’s Ward, UHG.

Margaret O’Healy nee Noone

College Road. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Foster Street. Mass for Margaret O’Healy on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Deirdre Kilmartin nee Flanagan

Shralea, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Deirdre Kilmartin tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Willie Mannion

Winfield, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Skehana Church. Mass for Willie Mannion tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Agnes Donohue nee Brennan

Cartron, New Inn, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tooree, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. In her 100th Year. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Michaels Church, Cappataggle, for mass for Agnes Donohue tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiloran Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Michael Joseph Rabbitt

Killskeagh Hill, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 3. Removal at 5 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Michael Joseph Rabbitt tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Mary B Keane nee Ruane

Boyhill, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mary B Keane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Bryan Bennett

Cluainín, Westside and formerly of Raheny, Dublin. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Bryan Bennett tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Welby

Main Street Oughterard. Arriving at Oughterard Church this evening at 5.45. Mass for Bridie Welby tomorrow Monday at 11. Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2.

Martin also known as Mattie Lydon

Cloughbrack Upper, Clonbur. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur today from 4:30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Mattie Lydon tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

William Fahy

Creggaun, Craughwell and formerly of Fahy’s Bar, Forster Street, Galway. Reposing at his home at Creggaun today from 3 until 6. Mass for William Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.