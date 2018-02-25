Death Notices Sunday 25th February, 2018

Mary Coughlan nee Finnegan

St. Brendan’s Terrace, Woodquay and formerly of Hidden Valley and Woodstock. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Abbey Church, Francis St. Mass for Mary Coughlan on Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Unit 5, Merlin Park Hospital.

Eamon Canny

Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Monday from 5 until 9. Removal on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns, for mass for Eamon Canny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Madden nee McHugh

Mausrevagh, Headford and formerly of St. Dominic’s Road, Fairhill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Bridie Madden on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sinéad McGovern Hynes

Kilcock, Co. Kildare and formerly of Carnmore, Oranmore. Reposing at her parent’s home, in Carnmore (eircode H 91 C 89 W) tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for mass for Sinéad McGovern Hynes at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridie Diskin nee Connolly

Illaun, Milltown. In her 96th year. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to her home. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Bridie Diskin on Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilclonney Cemetery.

Mary Callan nee Nolan

Monasterevin, Co. Kildare and Sycamores, Portarlington, Co. Laois. Reposing at her daughter Linda’s home in Castlecreevy, Corrandulla today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Monasterevin for mass for Mary Callan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monasterevin Cemetery.

Pat, also known as Pateen Fahy

Cloonbeg, Kilbeacanty, Gort. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 6. Private removal tomorrow Monday to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty for mass for Pateen Fahy at 1. Burial afterwards in Rakerin Cemetery. People attending funeral are asked to park in Gillane’s of Cloone and use shuttle bus provided. House private Monday, by request.

Harry Cassidy

24 Parkmore Estate, Tuam and formerly of St. Enda’s Avenue Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Harry Cassidy tomorrow Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Gerry Burke

Galway Road, Tuam. Mass for Gerry Burke today at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.