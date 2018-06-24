15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Sunday 24th June, 2018

By Reception
June 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:32 am

John Gillespie

Yewland Green, Renmore and formerly of Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal.  Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, tomorrow Monday from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for John Gillespie on Tuesday at 12.  Reposing again at the Cunnea’s family home in Dooey, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal on Tuesday evening until 11.  Removal on Wednesday to arrive for mass for John Gillespie at 11 in St. Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Death Notices
