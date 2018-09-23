Death Notices Sunday 23rd September, 2018

Teresa also known as Tess Anderson nee Shannon

Ashe Road, Shantalla and formerly of Grange, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 5 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Tess Anderson tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Galway Hospice.

Martin Joe O’Connor

Knocknacarra. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Martin Joe O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House strictly private, by request.

David Daly

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Monday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for David Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Folan

Inismean, Aran Islands. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin today from 3. Removal at 5 to Rossaveal Harbour for the boat at 6.30 to Inismean with removal to Inismean Church on arrival. Mass for Sarah Folan tomorrow Monday at 12 in Inismean Church. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Cecelia also known as Celia Keane nee O’Brien

St Joseph’s Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, this evening from 5.30 until 7.30. Funeral cortege to arrive to St Brigid’s Church, Portumna, for mass for Celia Keane tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Martin also known as Mattie Cooley,

Tierneevin, Gort and formerly of Glenascaul, Oranmore. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 5. Private removal tomorrow Monday to St Colman’s Church, Tierneevin to arrive for mass for Mattie Cooley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nora Meenaghan nee McDermott

Bohercuill, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Nora Meenaghan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Henry Browne

Faulkeera, Clifden. Reposing at his residence today from 2. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Henry Browne tomorrow Monday at 9.30. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Fatima Hospital Clifden.

Michael Varley

Coalpark, Clonbur, in his 90th year. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Michael Varley on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Peter Joyce also known as Peadar Máirtín Tom

Killola, Oughterard and formerly of Derryvealawama, Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin. Mass for Peter Joyce tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.