Death Notices Sunday 22nd July, 2018

Brendan Porter

Main Street, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal from his home on Tuesday to arrive for mass for Brendan Porter at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killimor . House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Care Unit, ICU, UHG.

John Murphy

58 John Coogan Park, Newcastle. Reposing at his home tomorrow Monday from 3 until 7.30. Removal on Tuesday to Sacred Heart Church to arrive for mass for John Murphy at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Thomas Rogers Senior

Cuar Na Lus, Circular Road and formerly of Manchester and Scotland. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Thomas Rogers Senior on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Danny Grealish

49 Oakfield, Oranmore and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at his home in Oakfield tomorrow Monday from 4 until 8. Mass for Danny Grealish on Tuesday at 11 in Oranmore Church. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private on Tuesday Morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Cancer Care West.

Patrick also known as Paddy Creighton

Gortnamona, Moycullen. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Paddy Creighton tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Morgan Fitzpatrick

Maghera Beg and formerly of Callowfeenish, Carna and Dorchester, Boston. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 4.30. Removal at 6 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Morgan Fitzpatrick tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.

James Walsh

Ballybrit Heights and formerly of Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for James Walsh tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Aware.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Riddell nee Leech

St. Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe. Mass for Betty Riddell today at 11 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Ballinasloe.

Mona Kelly nee Kilgannon

Cottage Hill, Loughrea. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Mona Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.