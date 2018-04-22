Death Notices Sunday 22nd April, 2018

Martin Carroll

Glenina Heights, Dublin Road. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, in the grounds of the Holy Family Church, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Martin Carroll tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Simon Community.

Patrick Joseph also known as PJ Murray

67, The Willows, Raheen, Athenry and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. In the care of the Brothers of Charity, Skylark Services, Athenry. Reposing today at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for mass for PJ Murray at 12. Funeral afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Skylark Services, Athenry.

Ann Hegarty nee Cunningham

The Island, Kilfenora, Co. Clare and formerly of Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Cullinan’s Funeral home, Ennistymon, Co. Clare, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Inchovea Church. Mass for Ann Hegarty tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Island cemetery, Kilfenora. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Reaney

Cloonaglasha, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Paddy Reaney tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Aras Mhuire Community Nursing Centre.