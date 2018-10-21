Death Notices Sunday 21st October, 2018

Johnny Walsh

Ballykeeran, Bullaun, Loughrea and formerly of Larragh, Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, tomorrow Monday from 6 until 8. Mass for Johnny Walsh on Tuesday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church Bullaun. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private Monday evening and Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Garda Niall Cosgrave

Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick and formerly of Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Lebane today from 4 until 6. Reposing again at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. John’s Cathedral. Mass for Niall Cosgrave on Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Patricia Kilroy nee Leybourne

Loughaunnvaagh, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to Saint Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Patricia Kilroy tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Portumna.

Michael Shiel

Coorhoor, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Michael Shiel tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph also known as Bobby Cunniffe

Corbane, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Aras Mhuire, within the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjacent Church. Mass for Bobby Cunniffe tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilrickle Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations if desired to Blood Bike West.

Michael Trayers

Curragh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy, this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Michael Trayers tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick Grealy

Lurgan, Mweeloan, Maree, Oranmore and late of Hereford, England. Reposing at the Maree Pastoral Centre in the grounds of St. Joseph’s Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Patrick Grealy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Gallagher nee Walsh

Formerly of Woodquay and Inchiquin Island, Greenfields, Headford. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Mary Gallagher tomorrow Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Peter Curley

Kylemore, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Community Centre Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Josephs Church, Killimor. Mass for Peter Curly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Old Killimor Cemetery.

Gary Mangan

Bookeen, Kiltulla, Athenry. Reposing at his residence this evening from 4 until 6. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Kiltulla tomorrow Monday for mass for Gary Mangan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltulla Cemetery.

Michael Donohue

New Inn, Ballinasloe and London. Mass for Michael Donohue this morning at 11 in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. No Flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Downs Syndrome Ireland.

Micheál Ó’Conghaile also known as Micilín Thomais

Inis Meáin, Aran Islands. Reposing at his residence this morning from 11. Removal at 6:30 to Inis Meáin Church. Mass for Micheál Ó’Conghaile tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Inis Meáin Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Rescue 115 Shannon.