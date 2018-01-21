Death Notices Sunday 21st January, 2018

Patrick Keating

Barnacranny, Bushy Park and formerly of Moore St. Kilrush, Co. Clare. Reposing at his home, Bushy Park, today from 3 until 7. Funeral arriving to St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush, for mass for Patrick Keating tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Shanakyle Cemetery, Kilrush.

Aidan Walsh

Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Garrynagry, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Rd, Moycullen on Tuesday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at Kilannin Church for mass for Aidan Walsh on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Evelyn Flaherty nee Collins

Lurgan Park and formerly of Clonberne, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Aras Naofa funeral home, within the grouns of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Evelyn Flaherty on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Noel Larney

Musicfield, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, this evening from 5 until 7, followed by removal to his home. Remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Noel Larney tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John, also known as Sean Drennan

Acermore, Earlspark, Loughrea and formerly of Ilford, Essex, England and originally Ballybrophy, Borris-In-Ossory, Co. Laois. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, this evening, from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Sean Drennan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund I.C.U. U.H.G.

Monica Martyn nee Conroy

Glenbrack road, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5 until 7. Remains arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Gort for mass for Monica Martyn tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request.

Mary O’Connell

Fuschia Drive, Renmore and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Áras Naofa Funeral Home in the grounds of Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Mary O’Connell tomorrow Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Margaret Fallon nee Burke

Bealadangan, Connemara and formerly of Dunmanway, Co. Cork. In her 100th year. Mass for Margaret Fallon today at 2 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Annachvane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home, Carraroe.