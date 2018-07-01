Death Notices Sunday 1st July, 2018

Christopher also known as Christy Duane

Benmore, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at his family home tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun on Tuesday for mass for Christy Duane at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Chris O’Connor

31 Tullyvoheen, Galway Road, Clifden. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6 and all day tomorrow Monday. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Clifden for mass for Chris O’Connor on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery.

Michael O’Dea

Mounthazel, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his residence tomorrow Monday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Michael O’Dea at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Hospital Pastoral Care.

Noreen Hurley

St. Brendan’s Court, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Noreen Hurley tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridget McQuinn nee Coyne

Eighterard, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Bridget McQuinn tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Gary Murphy

Clooniffe, Moycullen and Cregmore. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 12:30. Removal at 2 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Gary Murphy tomorrow Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.