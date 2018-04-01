Death Notices Sunday 1st April, 2018

Celia Burke nee Rattigan

Mackney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Bushtown, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Private removal on Tuesday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Celia Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom McCarthy O’Hea

Knocknacarra. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Tom McCarthy O’Hea on Tuesday at 12. Committal service at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday at 4. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Bernadette Fitzpatrick nee Duggan

Newborough Kilconly, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Conleths Church, Kilconly. Mass for Bernadette Fitzpatrick on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly cemetery.

Paddy Kyne

Kiltrogue, Claregalway. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Mass for Paddy Kyne on Monday at 2.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Lackagh. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Archdeacon Patrick also known as Paddy Williams

of the Tuam Diocese. Reposing at Corofin Church, Corofin, Galway tomorrow Monday from 1 until 4. Arriving at St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush, Co. Clare at 7. Mass for Paddy Williams on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Elizabeth also known as Lizzie Kelly Nee Cooke

Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, today from 4 until 8. Mass for Lizzie Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Martin Flaherty

Mincloon, Rahoon. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Martin Flaherty at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Winifred also known as Winnie Heneghan nee Feeney

Loughgeorge, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraoíocht in the grounds of the Assumption and St. James’s Church, Claregalway, today from 4. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Winnie Heneghan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Ability West.

Kathleen Ryder nee Moran

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore and formerly of Lackagh. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass for Kathleen Ryder tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery.

Bridie Coyne

170 Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Bridie Coyne tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Moloney nee Morrin

Georges Street, Gort and formerly of Headford. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Maureen Moloney on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs Association.

Teresa Connelly nee Kilkelly

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Mass for Teresa Connelly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Mary Stonebridge nee Potter

Hill House, Rabane, Castleblakeney and formerly of Menloughbeg, Menlough. Private removal from her home today to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra for mass for Mary Stonebridge at 3. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Liver Transplant Unit, St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin.

Martin Thomas, also known as Mattie Wade

Cahernagarry, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Mattie Wade tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund I.C.U – U.H.G

Josephine Conroy nee Minogue

Slaughty, Coose, Whitegate. Private removal today, to arrive for mass for Josephine Conroy at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Funeral afterwards to Douras cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.