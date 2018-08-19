15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Sunday 19th August, 2018

By Reception
August 19, 2018

Time posted: 8:57 am

Caitlin Power

Ballyscully, Kylebrack, Loughrea.  Reposing at the family home,. Duniry, this evening from 5 until 8.  Mass for Caitlin Power tomorrow Monday at 1 in Church of the Holy Family Duniry.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  House private on Monday morning, by request.

Paul Gibson

Galway.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7.  Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

Bridget Skehill nee Wade

Clonshecahill, New Inn, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 7.  Removal at 9 to Kilimordaly Church.  Mass for Bridget Skehill tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

