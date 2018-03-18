Death Notices Sunday 18th March, 2018

Margaret also known as Margie Conway nee McWalter

Clybaun Road and formerly of Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna, tomorrow Monday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon, arriving at 7.30 approximately. Mass for Margie Conway on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfad Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Eithne Murphy nee McGann

Dundrun, Dublin and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence, Dundrum, today from 4 until 7. Mass for Eithne Murphy tomorrow Monday at 10.30 in Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery, at 3 approximately.

Leo Lynch

Glenbaun, Ballybane. Reposing at 35 Sliabh Rua, Ballybane tomorrow Monday from 11. Removal on Tuesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane, to arrive for mass for Leo Lynch at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore

Mary Kate Finn nee Kearney

Ballinacourty, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Maree. Mass for Mary Kate Finn tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Dickie Morris

Tone Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, today from 3.30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Dickie Morris tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Evan Tully

Briarfort, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown today from 4 until 8. Removal from his family home tomorrow Monday to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown for mass for Evan Tully at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Tony Brennan

Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tony Brennan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.