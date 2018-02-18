Death Notices Sunday 18th February, 2018

Paddy Mongan

71 Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam on Tuesday from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Paddy Mongan on Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Rita Hynes

Caherdavin, Limerick and Castlelawn Heights, Galway and Roundfort, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Roundfort Community Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Immaculate Conception Church, Roundfort. Mass for Rita Hynes on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Roundfort Cemetery.

Philomena Folan nee O’Rourke

Allenstown, Kells, Meath and formerly of Clonbur. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to arrive at St. Ultan’s Church, Bohermeen for mass for Philomena Folan at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Padraig Hanniffy

Ballinacourty Hill, Maree, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Maree Pastoral Centre tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7.30. Mass for Padraig Hanniffy on Tuesday at 12.30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park Hospital.

John Murphy

Mincloon, Rahoon and formerly of McDara Road Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for John Murphy on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Peter Hession

Birmingham, England and formerly of Mira, Turloughmore. Mass for Peter Hession today at 2 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Helen Keane nee Griffin

Ballykerin, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Helen Keane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.