Death Notices Sunday 17th June, 2018

Frances Killeen nee Kilkelly

Cloonanaha, Gort. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Monday to arrive for mass for Frances Killeen at 12 in St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. People are requested to attend the funeral via the Ennis road and leave by the Tubber road.

Patrick, also known as Patsy Tiernan

Kilmacduagh, Shrule. Reposing at Craddocks Funeral Home, Shrule this eveninf from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Assumption, Gortjordan, for mass for Patsy Tiernan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Kathleen Colledge nee Nolan

Corker, Gort and formerly of Nottingham, U.K. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan, Gort, today for mass for Kathleen Colledge at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Baby Aoife Wallace

Corbally South, Cummer, Tuam. Mass of the Angels for Baby Aoife Wallace at the home of her parents Brian and Lorraine today at 3. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House, funeral and graveyard private, by request.

Rita McGagh

Gardenfields, Tuam and Dublin. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Rita McGagh tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.