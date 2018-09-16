Death Notices Sunday 16th September, 2018

Seamus Nevin

Rooaun, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St Michael’s Church, Cappataggle, for mass for Seamus Nevin on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killaghton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mona Raftery nee Collins

Coshla Lodge, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry, this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mona Raftery tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Pat Fahy

Allendara, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4 until 7. Mass for Pat Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and / or Galway Hospice.

Maureen Commins nee Broderick

Kiniska, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraiocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Maureen Commins tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Oliver Gordon

Oldthort, Tynagh Road, Portumna. Mass for Oliver Gordon tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery, Tynagh.