Death Notices Sunday 15th July, 2018

Kathleen Flaherty nee Varley

Cloonagh, Milltown. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St Josephs Church, Milltown. Mass for Kathleen Flaherty on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Glenamaddy Day Care Centre.

John Dervan

Muckinagh, Ballygar and formerly of Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar today from 4. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Mass for John Dervan tomorrow Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Adrian Walsh

Galway City and formerly of Liss, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Mass for Adrian Walsh tomorrow Monday at 11 in St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Eamon Lee

Culleen, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford, tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Eamon Lee on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Noel D’Arcy

Monivea Road, Mervue and formerly of Knockroone, Headford. Reposing at the home of his niece, Marie Tierney, Clooniffe, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to Church of the Holy Family, Mervue for mass for Noel D’arcy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery, Headford.

Bride Grealish nee Noone

Curragreane, Merlin Park and formerly of Daly’s Place, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Bride Grealish tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Sean Costello

Coill Rua West, Inverin and formerly of Fermoile, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Sean Costello tomorrow Monday at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.