Death Notices Sunday 15th April, 2018

Michael Giles

Cloonacauneen, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Culumba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Michael Giles tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Jack also known as John Ryan

Oxford, UK and formerly of Cahertinna House, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken, Loughrea for mass for John Ryan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Sister Anthony Ruane

Stella Maria, Rosary Lane, Taylor’s Hill and formerly of Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption. Mass for Sister Anthony Ruane on Tuesday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Tuam.

Brigid Antonia also known as Birdie Quinn nee Brady

Crushoa, Kinvara. In her 94th year. Reposing at her son Joseph’s house, Ballybranagan, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Birdie Quinn tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mountcross Cemetery.

Barry Mitchell

Rockbarton Road, Salthill. Reposing at the family home tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8. Removal to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, for mass for Barry Mitchell on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private Tuesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to RNLI Galway.

Dan Furey

Killeeneen, Craughwell. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Roveagh Church. Mass for Dan Furey tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killeeneen cemetery.

Ann Considine nee McNamara

Woodfield, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Monday to Brooklodge Church for mass for Ann Considine at 11, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridget Ward nee Ward

8 Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bridget Ward tomorrow Monday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Joe Quinn

Leic, Lettermore and Kent UK. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Lettermore Church. Mass for Joe Quinn tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore cemetery.