Death Notices Sunday 14th October, 2018

Patrick also known as Pat Kivlehan

Renmore and formerly of Easkey, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Pat Kivlehan on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Bernadette also known as Bernie O’Connor nee McDonagh

Bantrach, Ballinahown and formerly of Na Minna, Inverin, Connemara, Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Monday from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Tully Church. Mass for Bernie O’Connor on Tuesday at 11. followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3.30. Family flowers, only by request. Donations, if desired, to Madra.

Nicky Murray

Devon Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Curry, Curraghboy, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Nicky Murray tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward Patient Comfort Fund UHG.

Con Crowley

Monksfield, Salthill. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Monday to Christ the King Church Salthill to arrive for mass for Con Crowley at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Martin also known Mattie Keane

Ballykeeran, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at Áras Mhuire in the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Mattie Keane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nigel Costello

Stewarts Hospital, Palmerstown, Dublin and Headford. Nigel will be brought to St. Mary’s Church, Headford, for mass for Nigel Costello tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stewarts Hospital, Dublin.