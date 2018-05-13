Death Notices Sunday 13th May, 2018

Padraig Scanlon

Derrykyle, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin on Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Tully Church. Mass for Padraig Scanlon on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghroas Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Naomh Colmcille Church, Tully, Ballinahown.

Eileen Grealish nee Murphy

Lisheenkyle, Oranmore and formerly Lackindarra, Glenville, county Cork. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Monday from 5 until 8.30. Arriving to Church of the Assumption, Athenry on Tuesday for mass for Eileen Grealish at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. House private from Sunday to Tuesday, and Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Poor Claire’s.

Donal Bell

School Road, Castlegar. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Monday from 5 until 6.30. Private removal from his home to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Donal Bell on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Francis also known as Frank Barbour

Dún Na Mara, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening since 5. Removal at 6.30 to the Garrison Church Renmore. Mass for Frank Barbour tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. No flowers please, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Nurses, Galway Hospice.

Martin also known as Murt Fahy

Pier Road, Menlo. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Coolough, Menlo. Mass for Murt Fahy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or the Samaritans.

Michael Rabbitte

Rathgorgain, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening since 5. Removal at 7 to Kilconieran Church. Mass for Michael Rabbitte tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconieran Cemetery. Family Flowers only, by request.

Michael-John Noone

Gortnamona, Headford and formerly of Chicago. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, High Street, Headford this evening from 5.30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Michael-John Noone tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Patrick also known and Padraic Davis

Inishnee, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone today since 4 until 7. Mass for Padraic Davis tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterward to Gurteen Cemetery.