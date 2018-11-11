Death Notices Sunday 11th November, 2018

Garret Sayers

Riverside. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Garret Sayers on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Mary Fahy

Rushlake, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Mass for Mary Fahy on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killaan Cemetery, Woodlawn.

Anna Zimmerer nee Doran

Oranmore and formerly of Waterford. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire within the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, today from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Anna Zimmerer tomorrow Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Eileen Leonard nee Dooley

Coral Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Ennis and the Burren, Co. Clare. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, today from 4 until 5.30. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh, to arrive for mass for Eileen Leonard at 11. Private cremation to follow.

Patrick also known as Patsy Concannon

Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Patsy Concannon tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Ger Mahony

Caherwalter, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 3 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Ger Mahony tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. House private on Monday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ethna also known as Ettie Foley nee Whelan

Rehan, Tynagh. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh, for mass for Ettie Foley tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.