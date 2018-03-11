Death Notices Sunday 11th March, 2018

Josie Barrett

181 Corrib Park and formerly of Knockalough, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen today from 3. Removal at 5 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Josie Barrett tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary also known as Mamie Donnellan

Srah, Loughrea and formerly of Lisnagranchy, Ardrahan. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Mass for Mamie Donnellan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Local Cemetery.

Peggy Keegan

Ardagh Village, County Longford, in her 98th year. Removal today to St. Brigid’s Church, Ardagh for mass for Peggy Keegan at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ellen Connolly nee Ruane

Belmont, Milltown, Tuam. Mass for Mary Ellen Connolly today at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative care team, UHG.

Una Cunniffe

Bristol, UK and formerly of Caltra Park, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Mass for Una Cunniffe today at 11.30 in Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Stroke Association.