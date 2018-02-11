Death Notices Sunday 11th February, 2018

Kathleen Cullinane nee Cunniffe

Caheravoola, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s room, Corofin Church tomorrow Monday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Kathleen Cullinane on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Michelle Kelly

Cosmona, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving at St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Michelle Kelly tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Maemie Golding nee Duggan

Bawnmore, Claregalway. In her 91st year. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Maemie Golding tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jimmy Murphy

Carrowmoneen, Tuam and formerly of Holloway, London. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Jimmy Murphy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Sean also known as Seanie Kelly

Moore Street, Loughrea. Mass for Seanie Kelly today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to UHG Shannon Unit Comfort Fund.

Michael MacDonnacha

Rinn, Carraroe and formerly of Aibhnín, Bealadangan. Reposing at his home today from 4. Mass for Michael MacDonnacha tomorrow Monday at 12 in Séipéal Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nicholas Barrett

Mincloon, Rahoon. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Nicholas Barrett tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Flanagan nee Comer

Esker, via Banagher Removal today to Our Lady of Clonfert Church to arrive for mass for Mary Flanagan at 1. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.