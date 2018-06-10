Death Notices Sunday 10th June, 2018.

Martin also known as Mattie Fahy

Ballinacregg North, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Sheeaun Park, Turloughmore. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Monday from 5 until 7. Mass for Mattie Fahy on Tuesday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

Bridget Waites nee Hall

Ballycleary, Kinvara. Reposing at Blake Manor Nursing Home, Ballindereen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen. Mass for Bridget Waites tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Foy’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to CROÍ.

Julia O’Connor

Mill Race Nursing Home and formerly of 12 St. Michaels Place, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Julia O’Connor tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Elizabeth Boland nee Casey

Killimor and formerly of Loughrea. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Elizabeth Boland tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patients Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU, Loughrea

Mary Kilduff nee Fahy

Lavally, Craughwell and formerly of Dublin. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Roveagh Church. Mass for Mary Kilduff tomorrow Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Fintan Pepper

42 Oakfield, Oranmore and formerly of Feakle, Co. Clare. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Feakle, arriving at 8 approximately. Mass for Fintan Pepper tomorrow Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Feakle cemetery.