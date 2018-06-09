Death Notices Saturday 9th June, 2018

Padraig Burke

Erearan, Kilronan, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this morning from 10 with removal at 11:30 to Rossaveal Harbour for transfer by ferry to his home on Inis Mór. Reposing at his home this evening from 6. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Kilronan Church for mass for Padraig Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killeaney Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Aran Fire and Rescue.

Bill Burke

Manusflynn, Kilcoona. Mass for Bill Burke today at 12 in St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel.. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.