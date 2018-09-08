Death Notices Saturday 8th September, 2018

Tom Connolly

The Spires, Clifden and formerly of Market Street. Reposing at Ballyconneely Parochial Room today from 3 until 6. Removal at 6:15 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Tom Connolly tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Norman Kelly Junior

Russelstown, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Norman Kelly Junior tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

Geraldine Barrett nee Goggin

Ard na Mara, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Geraldine Barrett tomorrow Sunday at 3. Private cremation to follow.

Bridie Murphy nee Hynes

Snabo, Rosmuc, Connemara. Reposing at Clarkes Funeral Home, Rosmuc this evening from 6 until 8 and again tomorrow Sunday from 5 with removal at 7 to Rosmuc Church. Mass for Bridie Murphy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Carna Nursing Home.