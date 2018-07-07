Death Notices Saturday 7th July, 2018

Stephen Brady

Ardskeamore, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin today from 4 until 7. Mass for Stephen Brady tomorrow Sunday at 11:30 in St Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

John Henry Culbert

Vancouver, Canada and formerly of Gurtluskey, Portumna. Service for John Henry Culbert tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Christ Church, Portumna followed by burial of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

Mary also known as Maidie Conheeney

Brooke House, Mountbellew and formerly of Rabane, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Mass for Maidie Conheeney today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Joe Shalvey

London and formerly of Killeenadeema and Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal. Removal this morning to St. Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille, Co. Donegal for mass for Joe Shalvey at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.