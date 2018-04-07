Death Notices Saturday 7th April, 2018

Mary-Anne better known as Nancy Dolan

Kylemore Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow, Sunday to the Church of the Assumption Abbey for mass for Nancy Dolan at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit Coorheen Suite, Loughrea.

William better known as Bill Burke

Cashel, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his home in Cashel this evening from 4. Removal tomorrow, Sunday to St. Patricks Church, Glenamaddy for mass for William Burke at 2. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh Cemetery.

Rita Keady

Park, Spiddal. Reposing at the Cillin, Barna today from 3. Removal at 5:30 to Cill Einda Church, Spiddal. Mass for Rita Keady tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery, Spiddal. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Alzheimer’s Society or Galway Contact.

Tom Burke

Kilgevrin, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to his residence. Mass for Tom Burke tomorrow, Sunday at 11 in St Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery.

Sabina O’ Connor nee Duggan

Lackagh and formerly of Kinvara. Mass for Sabina O’ Connor today at 4 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Millrace Nursing Home, Ballinasloe.