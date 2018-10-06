Death Notices Saturday 6th October, 2018

Michael King Senior

Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Michael King Senior on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

John Fuery

Rahealy, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan tomorrow Sunday from 4.30 until 7. Arriving at St Teresa’s Church, Labane for mass for John Fuery tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John Conneely

Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for John Conneely on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Jimmy Casserly

Chestnut Close, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Jimmy Casserly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Philis Biggins nee Cleary

Bishop Street, Tuam and formerlly of Kilcoram Co. Offaly. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her daughter Kathleen and Son in Law Tom McCann residence Cloonfush, Tuam. Arriving at Tuam Cathedral for mass for Phylis Biggins tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfush Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Simon Community.

Patrick also known as Sonny Monaghan

St Jarlath’s Court, Tuam and formerly of Imanemore, Barnaderg. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnaderg this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Sonny Monaghan tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Killererin.

Nick Gannon

Mountgarret, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle for mass for Nick Gannon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Joseph Ward

St Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea. Mass for Patrick Joseph Ward today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.