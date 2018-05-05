Death Notices Saturday 5th May, 2018

Kieran Dolan

Woodford, Essex, England and also Doocreggane, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Kieran Dolan tomorrow Sunday at 4. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin.

Noel Loftus

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Removal on Monday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Noel Loftus at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Annemarie Jordan

Lurgan Park, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Annemarie Jordan tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Aghamore Cemetery, Aghamore, Co. Mayo.

Eileen Larkin nee O’Connor

Killeenaran, Kilcolgan. Reposing at her home today from 4. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Eileen Larkin tomorrow Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Noel Geraghty

Garbally Demesne, Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the residence of his son Brian at Garbally Demesne, Cleaghmore this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Noel Geraghty at 12:15. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Brendan Glennon

Firhouse, Dublin and Ballinderry, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell tomorrow Sunday for mass for Brendan Glennon at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilconnell.

Johnny Ruane

Clorane, Athenry. Mass for Johnny Ruane today at 2 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Helena Hynes-Greally

Killyan, Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tonacor, Newbridge. Private removal from her home today to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Helena Hynes-Greally at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.