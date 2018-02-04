Death Notices Saturday 4th February, 2018

Mary Madden nee Clancy

Coscorrig, Loughrea. Reposing at her daughter Carmel’s residence, Seefin, Craughwell, tomorrow Monday from 4.30 until 6.30. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Tuesday for mass for Mary Madden at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Care Unit, Patient Comfort Care.

Eileen Browne nee Hernon

McDara Road, Shantalla and formerly of New Village, Barna. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Monday from 4.30. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Eileen Browne on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Martin Cunniffe

Castlegar, Mountbellew and formerly of Caltra Park. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 4 until 7. Mass for Martin Cunniffe tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Home Care Team Galway.

Maura Ward nee Donnellan

Castletaylor, Ardrahan and formerly of Cappataggle. Reposing at her son Peter’s home, Castletaylor, Ardrahan today from 3 until 6. Removal tomorrow Monday to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen to arrive for mass for Maura Ward at 1. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private Monday morning, by request.

John also known as Johnny Delaney

Drinane, Ballygar. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home today from 4.30. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Mass for Johnny Delaney tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Edward also known as Ted Floss Costello

formerly of Bohermore and Boston USA. Memorial mass for Ted Floss Costello in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street today at 12.

Della Hanley nee Rabbitt

Kingston, Taylor’s Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 2 with removal at 4 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Della Hanley tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Teresa Flannery nee Dolphin

Woodpark, Mountshannon, Co. Clare. Mass for Teresa Flannery today at 1 in St. Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff. Family flowers only, by request.