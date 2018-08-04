Death Notices Saturday 4th August, 2018

Mary Hession nee Rabbitt

Rathfee, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Hession on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Annie Conlon nee McDermott

Ballinlass, Mountbellew. In her 92nd year. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Annie Conlon on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Willie Donohue

Breanloughaun, Brierhill. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Saint Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Willie Donohue on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit. Family flowers only, by request.

Bridget Mulryan

Church View, Tuam. In her 103rd year. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam on Monday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bridget Mulryan on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Beartla Curran

Rossaveal, Ballinahown, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Inverin tomorrow, Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Beartla Curran in Tully Church, Ballinahown on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward UHG.

Brendan Hawkins

Ballinacurra, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Mass for Brendan Hawkins in Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest this morning at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.