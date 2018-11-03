Death Notices Saturday 3rd November, 2018

Bartholomew also known as Bertie Buckley

Garracloone, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell on Monday from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Bertie Buckley on Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Bridget Corbett nee Brady

Deereen, Clifden and formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan. Reposing at her daughter’s residence, Connemara Country Lodge, Westport Road tomorrow Sunday from 5.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Bridget Corbett on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Streamstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary Howard Lawlor

Clochog, Oranmore and formerly of Mullagh, Co. Clare. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Howard Lawlor on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery.

Gemma Colgan

18 Rockland’s Avenue, Ballybane. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 5. Removal on Monday to the Holy Family Church, Mervue, to arrive for mass for Gemma Colgan at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Joseph also known as Josie Moran

Kinculla, Loughrea. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral tomorrow Sunday for mass for Josie Moran at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Stephen Kenny

Mayour, Meelick, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Francis Church, Meelick today from 4 until 6 concluding with mass at 6:30. Mass for Stephen Kenny tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Meelick Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Ellen also known as Nellie Fogarty nee Canny

Gortavoher, Tubber. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Nellie Fogarty tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Stephen J. also known as Joss Roche

The Lodge, Bishop Street, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Joss Roche on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Walsh nee Fahy

Abbeytown, Caherlistrane. In her 101st year. Reposing at Craddock’s Funeral Home, Shrule this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to her home. Mass for Margaret Walsh tomorrow Sunday at 1 in Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Margaret McCole nee Craughwell

Shannon Hill, Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. Mass for Margaret McCole today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.