Death Notices Saturday 3rd February, 2018

Maura Ward nee Donnellan

Castletaylor, Ardrahan and formerly of Cappataggle. Reposing at her son Peter’s home, Castletaylor, Ardrahan tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Removal on Monday to St. Colman’s Church, Ballindereen to arrive for mass for Maura Ward at 1. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private Monday morning, by request.

John also known as Johnny Delaney

Drinane, Ballygar. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 4.30. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Mass for Johnny Delaney on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Edward also known as Ted Floss Costello

formerly of Bohermore and Boston USA. Memorial mass for Ted Floss Costello in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street tomorrow Sunday at 12.

Della Hanley nee Rabbitt

Kingston, Taylor’s Hill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 2 with removal at 4 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Della Hanley on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Michael Cahill

Gortroe, Currandulla. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 6. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla tomorrow Sunday afternoon for mass for Michael Cahill at 2. Funeral afterwards to Currandulla Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Teresa Flannery nee Dolphin

Woodpark, Mountshannon, Co. Clare. Reposing at her residence today from 4 with prayers at 8. Mass for Teresa Flannery tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff. Family flowers only, by request.

John Joe Connolly

Creeveroe, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Mass for John Joe Connolly tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards in Killyan Cemetery. House private, by request.