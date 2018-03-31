Death Notices Saturday 31st March, 2018

Teresa Connelly nee Kilkelly

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin. Mass for Teresa Connelly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Mary Stonebridge nee Potter

Hill House, Rabane, Castleblakeney and formerly of Menloughbeg, Menlough. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough today from 4 until 7. Private removal from her home tomorrow Easter Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra for mass for Mary Stonebridge at 3. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Liver Transplant Unit, St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin.

Martin Thomas also known as Mattie Wade

Cahernagarry, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Mattie Wade on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund I.C.U – U.H.G

Mary Roche

Moyne, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy today since 4. Removal at 7 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Mary Roche tomorrow Sunday at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Galway.

Ena King nee Coen

Boyhill, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday for mass for Ena King at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry.

Josephine Conroy nee Minogue

Slaughty, Coose, Whitegate. Reposing at her residence today from 4, with prayers at 7. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to arrive for mass for Josephine Conroy at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Funeral afterwards to Douras cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.