Death Notices Saturday 30th June, 2018

Gary Murphy

Clooniffe, Moycullen and Cregmore. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Sunday from 12.30. Removal at 2 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Gary Murphy on Monday at 12. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Bernard Keady

Moyvilla, Oranmore and formerly of Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday for mass for Bernard Keady at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Anne Quinn nee Riordan

Mulroog East, Ballinderreen and formerly of Tulligbeg, Killorglin, Co. Kerry. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church today from 3:30. Removal at 5:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Anne Quinn tomorrow Sunday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Maureen Duggan nee Crowe

Gloves, Athenry and formerly of Corbally, Cummer. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of St. Peter and Paul, Kiltullagh. Mass for Maureen Duggan tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.