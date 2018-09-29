Death Notices Saturday 29th September, 2018

Evelyn Maher nee Kenny

Palmerstown, Oranmore. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Mass for Evelyn Maher on Monday at 1 in Church of the Assumption Athenry, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Unit 6, Merlin Park Hospital.

Vincent Fadden

Castleview, Headford and formerly of Louisbourgh, Co. Mayo. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for Vincent Fadden at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to COPD.

Kathleen also known as Kaw Bleahen nee Glynn

Barnavilla, Derrymullen, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5:30 until 7. Arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Killure tomorrow Sunday for mass for Kaw Bleahen at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private, by request.

Gabrielle Lawless nee Glynn

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her family home today from 4 until 8. Mass for Gabrielle Lawless tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Mossy Fahy

Moneymore East, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmuinn Mhuire Funeral Home within the grounds of Oranmore Church this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8:30 to his home. Mass for Mossy Fahy tomorrow Sunday at 2:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.