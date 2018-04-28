Death Notices Saturday 28th April, 2018

Brigid Noone nee Hynes

Rookhill, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Mass for Brigid Noone tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St Patrick’s Church Newbridge Restoration Fund.

Dennis Noonan

Rockhill, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Dennis Noonan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Willie Laffey

Lackagh, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Willie Laffey in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Bernadette Fallon

Forest View, Ballygar and formerly of Gowla, Ballinamore Bridge. Mass for Bernadette Fallon today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michael also known as Micheál Walsh

Ardvarna, Oughterard. Mass for Micheál Walsh this morning at 11 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Brendan Farrell

Springfield Court, Castlebar and formerly of Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home in Springfield Court this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow, Sunday morning, to arrive at Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar at 11:30 for mass for Brendan Farrell at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Castlebar. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar.