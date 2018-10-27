15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Death Notices Saturday 27th October, 2018

By Reception
October 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:44 am

Mary O’Sullivan

Bayview Rise, Ballybane.  Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue, today from 4.30pm.  Removal at 6 to the church.  Mass for Mary O’Sullivan tomorrow Sunday at 9.30.  Funeral afterwards to Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare, Co. Kerry.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ann Lohan

Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Galway Road, Tuam.  Reposing at her cousin Celia’s home in Trienbaun, Sylane this evening from 6 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Sunday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Ann Lohan at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Death Notices
