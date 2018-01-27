Death Notices Saturday 27th January, 2018

Fr. Bernard Cuffe

Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea and formerly of Ballydavock, Belcarra, Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Carmelite Church tomorrow Sunday from 12 until 5.30. Mass for Fr. Bernard Cuffe on Monday at 11, in the Abbey Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Breda Ryan nee Fitzsimons

Forster House, Forster St, and formerly of Navan. Reposing at her home, tomorrow Sunday from 1. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Breda Ryan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Immediate family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, care of Breast Symptomatic Unit, U.H. Galway

Anne Loftus nee Brennan

Bowling Green and formerly of Killaloonty, Tuam and Clonmoney West, Bunratty, Co. Clare. Reposing at Carrigoran House, Newmarket On Fergus, tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Our Lady of the Wells Church, Bunratty. Mass for Anne Loftus on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumline Cemetery.

Tom Hynes

Castleboy, Kilchreest. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 6. Arriving at St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly on Monday for mass for Tom Hynes at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sister Columba Rattigan

Sisters of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Carrick, Ballymore, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at the Mercy Convent, Loughrea today from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Sister Columba Rattigan tomorrow Sunday at 3. Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Rick Grealish

Cregboy, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraiocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway today from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Rick Grealish tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.