Death Notices Saturday 26th May, 2018

Elizabeth Joyce nee McSweeney

Tamnaughmore, Recess. Reposing at her daughter Chris’s residence in Ballyquirke, Moycullen, tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Recess for mass for Elizabeth Joyce at 1. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad Cemetery.

Josephine McCormack also known as Josephine Cormican

Lisduane, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Josephine Cormican on Monday at 11 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Doon cemetery.

Patrick also known as Patsy Kelly

Ower West, Rosscahill and formerly of Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killannin. Mass for Patsy Kelly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Leggett

Coolacloy, Kingstown, Clifden. Reposing at Kingstown Church today from 2 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden for mass for Vincent Leggett at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Cill cemetery, Kingstown. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to RNLI.

Suzanne Ronayne nee Cross

Shanballymore, Dunmore and formerly of Camarthan, Wales. Removal today to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns for mass for Suzanne Ronayne at 1. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.