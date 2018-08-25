Death Notices Saturday 25th August, 2018

Patrick Mullins

Rockhill Avenue, Salthill and formerly Kilbride, Clara, Co. Offaly. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Patrick Mullins on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Billy Gibbons

Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell, tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Billy Gibbons on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. No flowers, by request.

Ann Marcella Mellett nee Blake Forster

Ballykeal House, Kilfenora, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Fachnan’s Church, Kilfenora this evening from 5 with prayers at 7. Mass for Ann Marcella Mellett tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilfenora Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paul Barrett

London and Caheroyan, Athenry. Mass for Paul Barrett today at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Bridget Ann Fahey

De Courcy Square, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Ballyhogan, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh today for mass for Bridget Ann Fahey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Finnure local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.