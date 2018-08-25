15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Death Notices Saturday 25th August, 2018

By Reception
August 25, 2018

Time posted: 8:50 am

Patrick Mullins

Rockhill Avenue, Salthill and formerly Kilbride, Clara, Co. Offaly.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 7 to Christ the King Church, Salthill.  Mass for Patrick Mullins on Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Billy Gibbons

Craughwell.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell, tomorrow Sunday from 4.  Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell.  Mass for Billy Gibbons on Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.  No flowers, by request.

Ann Marcella Mellett nee Blake Forster

Ballykeal House, Kilfenora, Co. Clare.  Reposing at St. Fachnan’s Church, Kilfenora this evening from 5 with prayers at 7.  Mass for Ann Marcella Mellett tomorrow Sunday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Kilfenora Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

Paul Barrett

London and Caheroyan, Athenry.  Mass for Paul Barrett today at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Bridget Ann Fahey

De Courcy Square, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of  Ballyhogan, Kilrickle, Loughrea.  Cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh today for mass for Bridget Ann Fahey at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Finnure local cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

print
Death Notices
All Set For “Clash At The Clayton” World Title Fight On September 1st
Environmental campaigners to lodge appeal against planning permission for new Galway Hospice building
August 24, 2018
Death Notices Friday 24th August, 2018.
August 23, 2018
Deathnotices Thursday 23rd August, 2018
August 22, 2018
Deathnotices Wednesday 22nd August, 2018