Death Notices Saturday 24th March, 2018

Martin also known as Mattie Lydon

Cloughbrack Upper, Clonbur. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur tomorrow Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Mattie Lydon on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Patsy Hayes

Derrygoolin, Woodford and formerly of London. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Patsy Hayes tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Woodford Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Maureen O’Rourke nee Conneely

Birchgrove, Ballinasloe and formerly of Annaghdown. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Maureen O’Rourke at 2. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

William Fahy

Creggaun, Craughwell and formerly of Fahy’s Bar, Forster Street, Galway. Reposing at his home at Creggaun tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Mass for William Fahy on Monday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Brennan nee Mulkerns

42 Mountain Close, Cartron Point, Sligo and formerly of Frenchville, Grattan Road, Galway. Mass for Mary Brennan this morning at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery to arrive at 3 approximately.

Winifred also known as Una Noone nee Grady

Clogherboy, Tuam. Mass for Una Noone today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Killererin Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHG.