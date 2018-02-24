Death Notices, Saturday 24th of February, 2018

Mary Callan nee Nolan, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare and Sycamores, Portarlington, Co. Laois.

Reposing at her daughter Linda’s home in Castlecreevy, Corrandulla tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Monasterevin for mass for Mary Callan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monasterevin Cemetery.

Pat, also known as Pateen Fahy, Cloonbeg, Kilbeacanty, Gort.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Private removal on Monday to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty for mass for Pateen Fahy at 1. Burial afterwards in Rakerin Cemetery. People attending funeral are asked to park in Gillane’s of Cloone and use shuttle bus provided. House private today and Monday, by request.

Harry Cassidy, 24 Parkmore Estate, Tuam and formerly of St. Enda’s Avenue Tuam.

Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Harry Cassidy on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Sheila Egan nee Dolan, Glantaun Close, Creagh, Ballinasloe.

Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Sheila Egan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

Gerry Burke, Galway Road, Tuam.

Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Gerry Burke tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Anna O’Connor nee Kelleher, Seawinds, 222 Upper Salthill and formerly of Monksfield, Salthill.

Mass for Anna O’Connor this morning at 10 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Patrick Darcy, Glasnevin, Dublin.

Removal this evening from his residence to Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin, arriving at 5:15. Mass for Patrick Darcy on Monday morning at 10. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the RNLI.

Mary Ryan nee Kenny, Woodlands, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Hampstead, Ballymacward.

Funeral cortege arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh this afternoon for mass for Mary Ryan at 2. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Home Comfort Fund.

Bridgie Connelly, Newtown, Glinsk, Castlerea.

Mass for Bridgie Connelly today at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Glinsk. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Anthony’s Ward, UHG.