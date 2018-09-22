Death Notices Saturday 22nd September, 2018

Teresa also known as Tess Anderson nee Shannon

Ashe Road, Shantalla and formerly of Grange, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Tess Anderson on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Galway Hospice.

Martin Joe O’Connor

Knocknacarra. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Martin Joe O’Connor on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House strictly private, by request.

David Daly

Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Private removal on Monday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for David Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Martin also known as Mattie Cooley

Tierneevin, Gort and formerly of Glenascaul, Oranmore. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 5. Private removal on Monday to St Colman’s Church, Tierneevin to arrive for mass for Mattie Cooley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Folan

Inismean, Aran Islands. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to Rossaveal Harbour for the boat at 6.30 to Inismean with removal to Inismean Church on arrival. Mass for Sarah Folan on Monday at 12 in Inismean Church. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Nora Meenaghan nee McDermott

Bohercuill, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Nora Meenaghan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Henry Browne

Faulkeera, Clifden. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 2. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Henry Browne on Monday at 9.30. Funeral afterwards Ardbear Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Fatima Hospital Clifden.

Cecelia also known as Celia Keane nee O’Brien

St Joseph’s Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, tomorrow Sunday from 5.30 until 7.30. Funeral cortege to arrive to St Brigid’s Church, Portumna, for mass for Celia Keane on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Michael Varley

Coalpark, Clonbur, in his 90th year. Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur, on Monday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Mass for Michael Varley on Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

Peter Joyce also known as Peadar Máirtín Tom

Killola, Oughterard and formerly of Derryvealawama, Recess. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin. Mass for Peter Joyce on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Damien Carty

Carramore, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at his home today from 4. Mass for Damien Carty tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Duffy nee Ward

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Mass for Bridget Duffy today at 11 in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Carmel Martin nee Rushe

Derreen, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Mass for Carmel Martin today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, UHG.

Donald also known as Donie Monahan

Bridge Road, Portumna. Mass for Donie Monahan today at 11 in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Bridie Hallinan nee Cunningham

Main Street, Craughwell. Mass for Bridie Hallinan today at 12:30 in St. Coleman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.