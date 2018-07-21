Death Notices Saturday 21st July, 2018

James Walsh

Ballybrit Heights and formerly of Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for James Walsh on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Aware.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Riddell nee Leech

St. Michael’s Place, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Betty Riddell tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Ballinasloe.

Maura Shaw nee Martin

Freeport, Barna and formerly of Ballinacor, Ballygar. Reposing at the Cillín in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 7:15. Removal at 9 to the church. Mass for Maura Shaw tomorrow Sunday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Ballygar Cemetery to arrive at 5 approximately.

Mona Kelly nee Kilgannon

Cottage Hill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday for mass for Mona Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery.