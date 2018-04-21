Death Notices Saturday 21st April, 2018

Nora Kindregan nee Kenny

Mountventure, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at The Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Sunday to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward for mass for Nora Kindregan at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward.

John Callanan

Roxboro, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest tomorrow Sunday for mass for John Callanan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Claire Curran nee Ahern

Furrymeelia West, Barna and formerly of M.T. Pockets, Prospect Hill and Ballyknock, Dungourney, Co. Cork. Reposing at The Cillín in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 2 until 5. Mass for Claire Curran tomorrow Sunday at 2:30 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rosabel’s Room, care of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Teresa Concarr nee Tumelty

Coolarne, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Mass for Teresa Concarr tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Tony Whelan

Polnahallia, Belclare, Tuam. Mass for Tony Whelan today at 12 in Mary Immaculate Church, Caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.