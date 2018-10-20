Death Notices Saturday 20th October, 2018

Mary Gallagher nee Walsh

Formerly of Woodquay and Inchiquin Island, Greenfields, Headford. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Mary Gallagher on Monday at 10.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore.

Peter Curley

Kylemore, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Community Centre Killimor tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to St. Josephs Church, Killimor. Mass for Peter Curly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Old Killimor Cemetery.

Gary Mangan

Bookeen, Kiltulla, Athenry. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Arriving at St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Kiltulla on Monday for mass for Gary Mangan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltulla Cemetery.

Michael Donohue

New Inn, Ballinasloe and London. Reposing at the family home in New Inn today from 4 until 7. Mass for Michael Donohue tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. No Flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Downs Syndrome Ireland.

Monsignor James J. Loughnane

Los Angeles and formerly of Monivea. Remembrance mass for Monsignor James J. Loughnane in Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow Sunday at 12.

Micheál Ó’Conghaile also known as Micilín Thomais

Inis Meáin, Aran Islands. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 2:30. Removal at 4:30 to Rossaveal Harbour for boat at 6:30. Reposing again at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 11. Removal at 6:30 to Inis Meáin Church. Mass for Micheál Ó’Conghaile on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Inis Meáin Cemetery. House private today Saturday. Donations, if desired, to Rescue 115 Shannon.

Phyllis Fahy

Shannon Park, Portumna and formerly of Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh. Mass for Phyllis Fahy this morning at 11 in St. Brigit’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

John Glynn

West Drayton, England and formerly of Cahermore, Kinvara. A celebration of John Glynn’s life will take place in St. Teresa’s Church, Labane today at 1. Interment afterwards in Labane Cemetery.