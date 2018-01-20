Death Notices Saturday 20th January, 2018

Evelyn Flaherty nee Collins

Lurgan Park and formerly of Clonberne, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Aras Naofa funeral home, within the grouns of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore on Monday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to adjacent church. Mass for Evelyn Flaherty on Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Noel Larney

Musicfield, Milltown. Reposing at Glynn’s funeral home. High St. Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7, followed by removal to his home. Remains arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown for mass for Noel Larney on Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

John, also known as Sean Drennan

Acermore, Earlspark, Loughrea and formerly of Ilford, Essex, England and originally Ballybrophy, Borris-In-Ossory, Co. Laois. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Sean Drennan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund I.C.U. U.H.G.

Monica Martyn nee Conroy

Glenbrack road, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Remains arriving to St. Colman’s Church, Gort for mass for Monica Martyn on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request.

Mary O’Connell

Fuschia Drive, Renmore and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Áras Naofa Funeral Home in the grounds of Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to adjacent church. Mass for Mary O’Connell on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Philomena O’Flaherty

Crestwood, Coolough Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Philomena O’Flaherty on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Dr. Una Gollub nee O’Reilly

Kingston, London and formerly of 1 Connolly Avenue, Mervue. Funeral to take place in London at a later date.

Brian McDonnell

Glantaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for mass for Brian McDonnell at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy O’Dea

Mounthazel, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward today from 3 until 6. Mass for Jimmy O’Dea tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to Killahawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Pastoral Care.

Mary Purcell

Killcorban, Tynagh. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Mass for Mary Purcell tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killcorban Cemetery.

Margaret Fallon nee Burke

Bealadangan, Connemara and formerly of Dunmanway, Co. Cork. In her 100th year. Reposing at Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home, Carraroe today from 3 until 6. Mass for Margaret Fallon tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Annachvane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhic Dara Nursing Home, Carraroe.

Anna McHugh nee Boyle

Weir Road, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Anna McHugh at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Bridie Whelan nee Treston

Old Galway Road, Loughrea and formerly of Kilburn, London and Purawnes, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Mass for Bridie Whelan today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.